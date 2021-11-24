First test mission to defend planet Earth

HOUSTON (KIAH) When you look up into the night sky, do you ever wonder what we happen if an asteroid was heading our way?

It’s been a theme in Hollywood for decades of movies. Now NASA and space agencies around the world have come together to test a system that hopes to prepare for that possibility.

The DART program, which stands for Direct Asteroid Redirection Test, hopes to test the ability to deflect asteroids, by hitting them head on, and deflecting them.

CW39 anchor Sharron Melton talks with Harrison Agrusa, NASA Member of DART Investigation Team and Dynamics Working Group. See a quick clip of the interview above.

Below, hear the entire interview, where Agrusa talks more about the launch of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, how it works, and what it means for the safety and security of the planet Earth.