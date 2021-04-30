NASA’s new NICER telescope picking up exciting images from on top of the international space station

Space Exploration

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASA “NICER” Telescope

HOUSTON (CW39) NASA’s latest telescope has been reaching for the stars since it was first installed back in June or 2017. The images it has come back with have been breath-takings. Now, it’s captured a Star on the verge of becoming a Black Hole!

NASA

We’re talking about NASA’s NICER Telescope. Sitting securely on top of the International Space Station, it collects data from its perch. It’s goal, to study Matter, which makes up everything we can see in the universe. This is important because scientists don’t know how it behaves in the heart of a neutron star, where it lingers on the threshold of becoming a black hole. Neutron stars are leftovers of exploded massive stars that weren’t quite big enough to turn into black holes, Instead, what remains are city-sized cores with more mass than our Sun. Thanks to NASA’s NICER telescope, scientists are now a step closer to understanding these strange objects.

NASA

Scientists recently announced that they used data from NICER to measure the size of the most massive neutron star yet discovered. It has more than twice the Sun’s mass but is only about 16 miles across that’s not much bigger than the island of Manhattan!

NASA

NASA’s Neutron star Interior Composition Explorer provides high-precision measurements of neutron stars, objects containing ultra-dense matter at the threshold of collapse into black holes. NICER will also test, for the first time in space, technology that uses pulsars as navigation beacons. For more information on NASA’s NICEER Telescope Visit the NASA Website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

"Rising Water" Friday at 9:30am on CW39 Houston

Rain this week - Adam Krueger

"Houston Happens" 04232021 - Maggie Flecknoe, Star Harvey

Car Thefts & Security

Star Harvey with Erica Meyer CW39 7-8am

Track Severe Weather on the new CW39 app - Adam Krueger

CW39 9-10am

AAA Car Guide

CW39 6-7am NASA PRESERVING EARTH -Sharron Melton

CW39 7-8am NASA LAUNCH SOT WITH RETIRED ASTRONAUT JEFF WILLIAMS

Migrant boys scaling border wall to get caught

10-day forecast - Star Harvey

Kansas Deadly F5 Tornado Anniversary

Future of travel in a pandemic

Star Harvey with Kevin Selle CW39 8-9am

TXDot corrects "Arline" freeway exit misspelling ... It's Airline

Mississippi's World Famous Grill #1

Shhh… Don’t Say The “A” Word: Houston mom’s inspirational journey & guide to raising a child with autism

Houston Happens: Celebrating Texas' 185th Birthday

Happy Earth Compost

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss