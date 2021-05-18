NASA’S Osiris-REx: Bringing home asteroid samples that can tell us more about Earth

Space Exploration

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASA

HOUSTON (CW39) Can you imagine landing on an asteroid in your own solar system? Well NASA can, because it did just that! And with a whole lot of incredible rocks and dust from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu in its back pocket, Osiris-REx is heading home to Earth.

NASA’S Osiris REx spacecraft scooping up samples from the Bennu asteroid

OSIRIS-REx is a NASA spacecraft whose mission was to learn more about our planet, by visiting one of the oldest objects in our entire solar system, Asteroid Bennu. CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with an expert about this historic mission, first launched back on Sept. 8, 2016, what happened once it reached Bennu in 2018, and what happens when it returns its samples to Earth in 2023.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

KIAH NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7AM 05182021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

KIAH NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM 05182021

Sign up for your newsletter - CW39 Houston

NASA'S Osiris-Rex

Superman & Lois

Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

Softball-sized hail falls in Snyder, Texas

John Shrable, Meteorologist, San Francisco

Star Harvey with John Shrable

Star Harvey with Celina Quintana

Star Harvey with Russ Pappas

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Harris County Public Health Mosquito Vector

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC at 6am

Mosquito diseases - Carrigan Chauvin

Major drought in California - Jane King

Rain Tops Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

7-Day rain potential - Adam Krueger

Waterspout Spotted in Port Mansfield, TX Sunday - Adam Krueger

Monday Futurecast - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss