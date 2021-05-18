NASA’S Osiris-REx: Bringing home asteroid samples that can tell us more about Earth

HOUSTON (CW39) Can you imagine landing on an asteroid in your own solar system? Well NASA can, because it did just that! And with a whole lot of incredible rocks and dust from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu in its back pocket, Osiris-REx is heading home to Earth.

NASA’S Osiris REx spacecraft scooping up samples from the Bennu asteroid

OSIRIS-REx is a NASA spacecraft whose mission was to learn more about our planet, by visiting one of the oldest objects in our entire solar system, Asteroid Bennu. CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with an expert about this historic mission, first launched back on Sept. 8, 2016, what happened once it reached Bennu in 2018, and what happens when it returns its samples to Earth in 2023.