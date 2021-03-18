2PM TODAY: NASA’s SLS rocket, the most powerful rocket in the world, undergoes final test today

HOUSTON (CW39) March 18, 2021 is a game changer for NASA. If today’s final test of the most powerful rocket that has ever been built goes as planned, it’s one more step towards heading back to the moon.

At 2pm CDT/ 3pm EDT, NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket is set to conduct its final “Green Run Hot Fire” test with the core state of this rocket. This is all taking place at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. For days engineers and managers have been monitoring the rocket’s systems and loading more than 700,000 gallons of cryogenic, or supercooled, liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen that will be fed to the four RS-25 engines during the hot fire test later today.

NASA

Now the goal of this final test is to see if this brand new SLS rocket is ready to do what it is designed to do. Help launch future SLS missions into outer space straight to the moon. That first flight is already scheduled for the year 2024, when the SLS rocket would help with the launch of the Orion Spacecraft known as Artemis I to the moon. That’s why the pressure is on for this Final Green Run Hot Fire Test.

NASA

While the hot fire will last only up to 8 minutes, that short period of time will help engineers know for sure, if this powerful rocket is ready to change the world. You can watch all of this Live beginning 30 minutes before the test, on NASA Television and the NASA website.

