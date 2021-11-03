HOUSTON (KIAH) It was suppose to be a Halloween launch, sidelined by the weather out to sea. Now a second delay has put this newest launch on hold once again. On November 3, four astronauts were suppose make their 2nd attempt, to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center, and head towards the International Space Station. But that came to an abrupt halt. That launch of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission— is now on hold— due to a minor medical issue involving one of its astronaut crew members. The issue is not a medical emergency and not related to COVID-19.

The Crew-3 flight will carry NASA astronauts Raja Chari, mission commander; Tom Marshburn, pilot; and Kayla Barron, mission specialist; as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer, to the space station for a six-month science mission, staying aboard the I-S-S until late April 2022.

Because the agency takes every effort to protect the crew prior to its launch through a health stabilization plan, Crew-3 astronauts will remain in quarantine at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, while preparing for their launch. The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket are in good shape and will remain at Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Daniel Forrestel, NASA Launch Integration Manager about the importance of this mission and what NASA and Space X collaboration means for space travel and space discoveries in the future.

Teams will continue to monitor crew health as they evaluate potential launch opportunities at the end of the week. The earliest possible opportunity for launch is 11:36 p.m. EDT Saturday, Nov. 6. For more information, check out this NASA Link.