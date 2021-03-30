NASA’s X-57 all electric airplane a future game changer in aviation

HOUSTON (CW39) What would it be like to never have to refuel an airplane? How about having more than four motors on an aircraft and still save energy? Well, NASA is working on an incredible project that could one day make that a reality. It’s all because of the X-57, also know as the X-Plane !

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton in her two part series, talks with Sean Clarke, NASA’s Principal Investigator for the X-57, to tell us more about this incredible aircraft, and what it could mean for the future of air travel as we know it.

In Part 1, see how the X-57 became a reality, and what it’s capable of doing.

In Part 2, learn about how many battery operated engines can power this aircraft and how this technology and the uses for it are endless.

To learn more about NASA’s Maxwell X-57 aircraft, check out their Website.