Spacewalk at the International Space Station scheduled for later this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) We’re just a few days away from another history making spacewalk at the International Space Station. On Friday, September 3, two Russian Cosmonauts will head outside the I.S.S. This is the first of 2 spacewalks. The second one happens next Thursday, September 9, by these same two cosmonauts.

Expedition 65 Flight Engineers Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov of Roscosmos will exit the Poisk module on the space-facing side of the station’s Russian segment. During the spacewalks, the cosmonauts will install handrails on Nauka and connect power, ethernet, and data cables between the recently arrived module and the Zvezda service module.

Nauka launched on a Russian Proton-M rocket July 21 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and docked automatically to the Earth-facing Zvezda port July 29.

Novitskiy, who is designated as extravehicular crew member 1 (EV1), will wear the Russian Orlan spacesuit with the red stripes. Dubrov will wear the spacesuit with the blue stripes as extravehicular crew member 2 (EV2). These will be the second and third spacewalks for both cosmonauts; the 242nd and 243rd spacewalks in support of space station assembly, maintenance and upgrades; and the 10th and 11th spacewalks at the station in 2021. This is part of up to 11 space walks taking place to prepare for the new Nauka multipurpose laboratory module for operations in space.

NASA/ International Space Station

When To Watch

Coverage of ISS Expedition 65 Russian Spacewalk #49 to begin outfitting the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module with Novitskiy and Dubrov is scheduled to begin at 9:35 a.m. CDT. It will last around 6 hours and 50 minutes.

NASA will provide live coverage for both spacewalks, or extravehicular activities (EVA), on NASA Television, the NASA app, and agency’s website.

Coverage Friday, Sept. 3, will begin at 9 a.m. CDT, with the spacewalk scheduled to begin at approximately 9:35 a.m., and coverage Thursday, Sept. 9, begins at 9:30 a.m. with the spacewalk expected to begin about 10 a.m. The second spacewalk, Russian EVA 50, is scheduled to last about five hours.