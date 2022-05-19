The flight that paves the way for more crews to head to outerspace

HOUSTON (CW39) NASA and Boeing are targeting launch of the Starliner spacecraft on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at 5:54 p.m. CDT/ 6:54 p.m. EDT today May 19.

It takes off from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

With no one on board, Starliner is expected to arrive at the space station for docking about 24 hours after launch, with more than 500 pounds of NASA cargo and crew supplies. After a successful docking, Starliner will spend five to ten days aboard the orbiting laboratory, before returning to Earth in the western United States.

The spacecraft will return with nearly 600 pounds of cargo, including reusable Nitrogen Oxygen Recharge System (NORS) tanks that provide breathable air to station crew members.

Following a successful completion, NASA and Boeing will determine a launch window for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test, Starliner’s first flight with astronauts aboard.