TONIGHT! Space X to launch all civilian crew on a multi-day mission, making history once again

FILE – In this May 30, 2020, file photo, a SpaceX Falcon 9, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Dragon crew capsule, lifts off from Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts blasted towards orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil, a first for a private company. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) It’s a historic moment in the 60 year history of space flight. And Space X is making it a big event. Space X is making history once again, with the launch of an all civilian crew on a multi-day mission. A rocket will blast off tonight from the Kennedy Space Center, with no professional astronauts on board – only four tourists.

The private spaceflight company will launch what’s called the Inspiration4 crew,  a team of four private citizens, on a veteran Falcon 9 rocket it calls B1062. The previously flown rocket is scheduled to blast off from Pad 39A in Florida tonight during a five-hour window that opens at 7:02 pm central time.

This is Space X’s first private flight, and will be led by a 38-year-old entrepreneur who Is bankrolling the entire trip. He gave away the remaining seats to fundraise for St. Jude’s. He’s taking two sweepstakes winners with him on the three-day trip circling Earth, along with Hayley Arceneaux, a St. Jude healthcare worker who survived childhood cancer.

“The fact that I’m going to be the youngest American in space really is just absolutely mind-blowing to me,” said Arceneaux. “And then I’ll be the first pediatric cancer survivor in space, which I’m honestly most excited about because I just think about the kids that are going to come after me and what this is going to mean to them.”

The crew got a chance to talk another special aspect of the launch.

