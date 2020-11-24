SpaceX Starlink launch

HOUSTON (CW39) SpaceX is planning its 16th starlink mission on Tuesday, which will launch 60 Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The Falcon 9 launch was suppose to take off on Sunday, but it’s been delayed several times due to weather issues. Starlink is a series of satellites working to bring internet access across the world.

The launch is currently set for 9:13 p.m. ET/6:13 P.T. Here is the link to watch the mission.

