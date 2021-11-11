Highlighting Veterans for their Service and Sacrifice

HOUSTON (KIAH) — This is Veterans Voices – where we honor our military veterans. CW39 news anchor Sharron Melton shares stories that showcase the contributions of those who have served in the United States armed forces.

First, we look at the life of retired Sergeant Marty Gonzalez of Cypress, Texas. He fought in the Iraq war and saved the lives of fellow marines overseas, and others struggling at home with PTSD. He even received numerous medals for his service. But for his wife, and their children, Marty is more than just a hero. He is a husband, a father and someone who always put others first.

Melton sat down with Tawnee Gonzales about Marty’s retirement and what he did to help so many others in battle and those battling PTSD in the Houston area.

CW39 reporter Sydney Simone talks with Kevin Troller, a veteran of 26 years, who says it was a split-second decision he made in college to join the military. “I loved it,” he said.

As we honor our nation’s veterans, we take you back to the segregation era. That’s when a young man named Eddie Ferguson couldn’t sit at a lunch counter in the South. It was in the state of Virginia where he learned what it really means to rely on your swim buddy.

Retired navy seal living in chesapeake VA continues to protect the lives of americans and our allies in harm’s way chris warren shares us how jason redman is really making a difference years after he left active duty.

Did you know there are about 19 million veterans here in the U.S. and many of them are looking for a way to continue serving our country long after their time in the military is over? A Colorado man has found a way with some spray paint and wood.