Spring Branch ISD hosting 5 vaccination clinics for students September 11th
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Spring Branch ISD is taking no chances when it comes to tackling Covid-19. It will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics at five schools this Saturday, September 11. This is an opportunity for students ages 12 and up who received their first shot on or before Aug. 21 , to return to get their second shot. First shots also will be available to those students who have not yet been vaccinated.
The events will be held in partnership with the Harris County Health Department, which says it will provide the vaccines free of charge and the staff to administer them. The clinics will be held at Hollibrook, Spring Branch, Pine Shadows and Meadow Wood elementary schools and Northbrook Middle School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Spring Branch ISD students ages 12 and up from any school in the district can go to any of the listed schools to receive the vaccines:
- Hollibrook Elementary School, Sept. 11, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (3602 Hollister St. Houston, TX 77080)
- Spring Branch Elementary School, Sept. 11, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (1700 Campbell Rd. Houston, TX 77080)
- Pine Shadows Elementary School, Sept. 11, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (9900 Neuens Rd. Houston, TX 77080)
- Meadow Wood Elementary School, Sept. 11, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (14230 Memorial Dr. Houston, TX 77079)
- Northbrook Middle School, Sept. 11, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (3030 Rosefield Dr. Houston, TX 77080)