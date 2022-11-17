SOURCE: Spring ISD Christina Riojas, Spring ISD Transportation Director

Houston (KIAH) – Spring ISD has announced the district’s new Director of Transportation. Christina Riojas began her career as a high school health and physical education teacher. 25 years later, she is now the first Hispanic woman in this leadership role.

Riojas said as a teacher/coach, learning to drive a bus was a necessity. “You get on the bus, and you fall in love with it,” Riojas said.

According to Spring ISD, Riojas continued teaching and coaching – and driving – for several years, going on to serve as head softball coach at Eisenhower High School before completing a master’s degree and becoming a campus administrator and assistant principal. In 2017, after a decade in various campus-level leadership positions, Riojas saw an opening for a district position that caught her eye, as a Transportation Assistant Director for Aldine ISD.

“As educators in any capacity – including our bus drivers – we spend more time with our kids sometimes than our kids do at home,” Riojas said, “so it’s important that we remember our purpose. We all have so many outside things coming at us, but when you remember your purpose, it centers you, and it brings you back to why you started doing what you’re doing in the first place,” said Riojas.