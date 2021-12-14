HOUSTON (KIAH) – Multiple locations around greater Houston will have to deal with weekday road closures, including Stafford and Seabrook commuters.

Starting in Stafford, the southbound West Airport Blvd. exit off I-69 will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday between 9 AM-3 PM. Drivers on the southwest side of town can take the next exit and U-turn on the frontage road to get back to West Airport Blvd.

Over to Seabrook, drivers trying to get to Kemah will see varying lane closures over the Clear Creek bridge beginning on Tuesday. The closures will take place overnight between 9 PM-5 AM. These closures are needed to shift SH 146 travel lanes to the newly widened section of the bridge over Clear Creek.