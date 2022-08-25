Mosquitoes are breeding in large numbers because of the standing water brought on by recent rains

HOUSTON (CW39) The wet weather of late has been good for the garden, but it’s also provided ample breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

The city of Rosenberg announced that it will begin spraying for mosquitoes tonight in an effort to protect residents from diseases that mosquito bites can bring.

In Harris County, the first sample of West Nile Virus of the year was detected in June, but the description of the location was simply “in the northeast area.”

The interactive map on the county website shows the majority of its mosquito spraying are in that region as well.

To protect yourself and your family, Rosenberg city leaders urge you to remember the four D’s.

Drain any standing water around your home.

Dress in long sleeves and pants.

Dusk and dawn are when mosquitoes are most active, so stay indoors if you can during those times.

DEET is a chemical that best wards off mosquitoes, so make sure it’s in the repellant you use.