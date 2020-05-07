Stimulus payments made to those behind bars should be returned, IRS says

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC (WBTW) – The Internal Revenue Service says any stimulus payments made to those incarcerated should be returned.

The IRS added a question and answer section regarding stimulus payments and those incarcerated to its Economic Impact Payment Information Center website on Wednesday.

The question, which is number 12 on the website, asks, “Does someone who is incarcerated qualify for the payment?”

“No. A Payment made to someone who is incarcerated should be returned to the IRS by following the instructions about repayments,” the IRS answered.

If a payment is based on a joint return, only the portion of the payment made for the incarcerated spouse must be returned, the IRS said.

“This amount will be $1,200 unless adjusted gross income exceeded $150,000,” the IRS said.

The IRS has also said stimulus payments made to people who have died should be returned.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Morning Dose, Where's Maggie - Goode Company Testing Employees for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Where's Maggie - Goode Company Testing Employees for COVID-19"

Morning Dose, Hannah Trippett - Comparing Great Depression to Today's Economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Hannah Trippett - Comparing Great Depression to Today's Economy"

Morning Dose, Courtney Carpenter - Texas Reopening Barber Shops, Nail Salons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Courtney Carpenter - Texas Reopening Barber Shops, Nail Salons"

Morning Dose, Trey Serna - Your Child's Art Could Be Featured

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Trey Serna - Your Child's Art Could Be Featured"

Morning Dose, Lindsey Day - Wednesday Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Lindsey Day - Wednesday Weather"

Blue Angels fly over Houston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blue Angels fly over Houston"
More Video

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular