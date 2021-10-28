Storm damage in Harris County: Possible tornado | Confirmation Pending

The National Weather Service will be surveying the damage soon to better clarify.

HOUSTON (KIAH) – At 8:44 AM in Harris County, 2 miles southwest of Aldine, structure and tree damage were reported near the intersection of Airline Rd and west Gulf Bank Rd. 

As of Thursday morning, there is still uncertainty of whether this was due to a tornado embedded within the line of storms, or simply straight-line wind damage. The National Weather Service will be surveying the damage soon to better clarify.  

