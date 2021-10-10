Strong to severe storms expected to hit southeast Texas late TONIGHT

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) After a stretch of sunshine and lower humidity last week southeast Texas is in store for a weakening cold front that is set to approach the region late Sunday night into Monday, resulting in showers and thunderstorms along and ahead the boundary.

Don’t expect much of temperature or humidity change compared to the weekend but instead isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible north of I-10, starting west of the Brazos Valley after midnight, and spreading east southeast into early Monday morning.

The main hazards will be strong gusty winds and lightning. The greatest chances for strong to severe storms will be north of a line from Brenham to Livingston. The severe weather threat is expected to diminish after early morning hours Monday, however the Weather Prediction Center places the area in a marginal risk for storms.

NOAA

Here are the temperature outlooks for Sunday and Monday. Scattered showers and increasing south winds today followed by better shower and thunderstorm chances late Sunday night through Monday morning in association with a cold front.

NOAA

NOAA

NOAA