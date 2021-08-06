Stubborn horse costs Germany’s Schleu a shot at modern pentathlon gold

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Annika Schleu of Germany cries as she couldn’t controls her horse to compete in the equestrian portion of the women’s modern pentathlon at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

TOKYO (AP) — A horse that refused to jump dashed the hopes of gold medal contender Annika Schleu in the Olympic modern pentathlon.

Schleu, of Germany, was leading the contest after two events, but in the showjumping event, she was allocated a horse that had no interest in jumping the fences.

Competitors are randomly assigned horses for the event and expected to bond with them quickly.

The gold medal went to Britain’s Kate French after she held off a challenge from Lithuanian Laura Asadauskaite in the final event, the laser run.

Sarolta Kovacs won bronze for Hungary.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Simone Biles Returns Home to Spring, TX

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Mayor's Back To School fest

Hot car death prevention, Woman arrested

Sales Tax Free Weekend Weather forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Star's 7day forecast

HISD masks VS Texas Gov. and Back To School - Sharron Melton

Friday's hour by hour forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Friday Grill Forecast

Friday 7 day forecast

WARMEST DAY OF YEAR

THURSDAY 7 DAY

Texas COVID-19 wave climbing

National COVID-19 update - Sharron Melton

Back To School drive - Sharron Melton

NOAA Hurricane outlook, Tropical climatology - Carrigan Chauvin

Space Center Houston's Astronaut days - Sharron Melton

Border van crash, Splashtown reopens, COVID latest, US infrastructure

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss