STUDY: Houston, ranks #14 in the country for the most break-ins / burglaries

HOUSTON (CW39) –  Theft is becoming far less common in recent years than it used be and property crime rates have declined even more sharply according to new study by Porch.  Despite this, over the past five years there have been approximately 400 burglaries and 1,700 larceny-thefts per 100,000 people and those rates are tripling for some cities.  Researchers with Porch ranked cities according to average annual burglaries per 100,000 residents and included larceny-theft rates.  The city of Houston, they found an average of 763 burglaries per 100,000 residents each year, compared to 422 per 100,000 people at the national level.  In fact, Houston reports the 14th most burglaries per capita out of all the largest cities in the U.S.  Here’s an overview of the data researchers found for Houston, TX:

  • Average annual burglaries per 100k: 763
  • Average annual larceny-thefts per 100k: 2,931
  • Average annual burglaries total: 17,762
  • Average annual larceny-thefts total: 68,295

Here are the statistics for the entire United States:

  • Average annual burglaries per 100k: 422
  • Average annual larceny-thefts per 100k: 1,675
  • Average annual burglaries total: 1,370,745
  • Average annual larceny-thefts total: 5,439,917

The number of larceny-thefts fell nearly 20% from 6.3 million to 5.1 million, over the last decade.  According to the FBI, the number of burglaries were cut in half from 2.2 million to 1.1 million from 2015 to 2019.  Over the past five years, burglars were about twice as likely to target a home than a business or other building and nearly half of all burglaries occurred during broad daylight.  Thieves often target money and jewelry, which both are worth more than the remaining top categories of stolen goods combined.  Other common targets include office equipment, electronics, and clothing. For more on this report go to Porch’s website.

