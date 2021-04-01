Study: NRG Stadium ranks #4 for “Safest” Arena for COVID-19

NRG Stadium is seen with a partially open roof in a general stadium view before an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

HOUSTON (CW39) – The pandemic brought an abrupt but temporary halt to help avoid super spreader events. However, now that Texas has fully reopened many are looking forward to heading back to baseball stadiums, NFL arenas and go to a concert in the coming months. That may be good news for Houston because according to a survey by BestNieghborhood.org, the NRG Stadium is the 4th safest arena in the nation for a potential virus outbreak. Researchers looked at many statistics to create a risk assessment for venues and it found that some of the “safest” venues all happen to be outdoors.

Top 10 “Safest” Arenas for a Potential Virus Outbreak:

Levi’s Stadium (Best) Mercedes-Benz Superdome Paul Brown Stadium NRG Stadium Lambeau Field Gillette Stadium Mercedes-Benz Stadium Chase Center MetLife Stadium Moda Center

The study considers an arena’s: square footage, capacity and a look at the severity of COVID cases in the surrounding county. They found that more “risky” stadiums have low square footage but that can be mitigated by limiting how many fans are allowed at a single game.

Top 10 “Riskiest” Arenas for a Potential Virus Outbreak:

Scotiabank Saddledome (Worst) SAP Center Little Caesars Arena Amalie Arena Chesapeake Energy Arena Gila River Arena Xcel Energy Center Smoothie King Center Prudential Center American Airlines Arena

For more on the data used or to see how other Texas stadiums and arena ranks visit BestNieghborhood.org.