STUDY: Only 23% of Texans staying home during pandemic

HOUSTON (CW39) – The number of Americans staying at home is increasing. A new study by QuoteWizard.com found the number of people staying home has gone up in every state over the last year due to Covid-19 lockdowns, travel warnings and stay-at-home orders. In this new study, a team of analysts at QuoteWizard looked at the latest mobility numbers to show how many people have stayed home. For some states, the number of of people staying home increased by nearly 80% and in others it was less than 5%.

Here are more key findings from the study:

California, Hawaii and Nevada had the biggest increases in people staying at home.

Mississippi, South Dakota and Iowa had the smallest increases in people staying at home.

States that stayed home more had fewer COVID-19 cases per capita.

April saw the fewest trips per capita, with sharp increases in May and June.

To read this full report click this link.