STUDY: Remote working in Houston is mediocre

Houston (CW39) – The shift to work from home during the last year during the COVID-19 Pandemic could mean a shift in the working life of people for decades.

Apartment List estimates that one in three American jobs could be performed remotely long-term. The research also focused on people with remote-friendly jobs that are tied to one place by homeownership or family. They estimate about 8.7 million Americans fit that description, which accounts for 5.6% of the total workforce. The research defines those people as the “untethered class.”

Here in the Houston area the research says 28.9% of the jobs are remote-friendly, which is near the middle of the top 100 largest metros in the country. Remote-friendly workers in Houston have a median income of $62,000, compared to $35,000 for the metro’s non-remote-friendly workforce.5.3% of Houston’s workforce is fully “untethered,” ranking #39. Untethered workers in Houston have a median income of $50,000.

The “untethered class” in Houston has a median age of 33, compared to 42 for the area’s overall workforce. 57.6% of local untethered workers were born out-of-state, compared to the overall average of 55.0%.

To read the full report including interactive graphics comparing cities click here to look at the Houston area data click here.