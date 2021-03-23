Study reveals health habits during the pandemic

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s been more than a year since the pandemic began which has impacted the daily routines and habits for many families.

Millions of Americans have spent their time cooped up indoors, working from home, wearing pajamas, and stress snacking.

A recent study by Advanced Dermatology, surveyed 2,022 Americans to learn more about their unhealthy and healthy habits during the pandemic.

74% of Americans wish they’d taken better care of themselves during the pandemic. The most common reasons cited for unhealthy pandemic habits include coping with stress/anxiety, adjusting to a new routine and general carelessness.

A lot of the attention is on weight gain. 61% of Americans say they’ve gained weight during the pandemic, at an average of ten pounds per person. The reasons for the weight gain are unsurprising, but not always as simple as eating more and moving less.

For example, one in five people said part of their weight gain was due to not feeling the pressure of having to see other people in social situations.

There is some good news, 61% have already started to make progress towards healthier lifestyles.

Of course, not everyone fell apart during the pandemic. Some took the opportunity to make positive changes. The top healthy habits that have improved during the pandemic include sleeping better, eating healthier foods, and more physical activity.

