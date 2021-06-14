Study: Used car prices up 14.6% in Houston!

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) –  Used car prices are on the rise as the global chip shortage continues.  According to a study by iSeeCars.com, used car prices has increased 16.8%, or $3,926, over the past 12 months, compared to most years.  In Houston, used cars have increased 14.6%, with a year-over-year price change of $3,579.  Pickup trucks and sports cars are seeing the highest price increases, making them the worst vehicles to buy and the best vehicles to sell.  Small SUVs, hatchbacks, and minivans saw the best minor price bumps and the Telsa Model S is the only used vehicle that has decreased in price. 

               
The latest analysis from iSeeCars.com compared over 1.2 million used car sales in April 2021 to the same period the previous year.  It found used car prices increased 16.8 percent, or $3,926.  Typically, used car prices remain relatively constant year over year. For example, 2019 had a 0.2 percent reduction over 2018, and 2020 had a 0.1 percent increase over 2019. 

The current used car price increase is unparalleled, and prices will likely remain elevated for the foreseeable future due to the magnitude of the global microchip shortage and restricted new car supply.  We’ve identified the used cars with the greatest price increases, which can represent lucrative trade-in opportunities for their owners.”

iSeeCars Executive Analyst, Karl Brauer

iSeeCars analysist also found some vehicles defied the trend by either decreasing in price or by only slightly increasing.  Here’s a list of the top 10 used cars with the smallest increases.

RankUsed Vehicle
Average Used Car Price (April 2021)
$ Price Change from April 2020
Year-Over-Year % Price Change
1Tesla Model S$53,212-$1,077-2.0%
2BMW i3$20,868-$1,0770.4%
3Subaru Crosstrek$22,440$3141.4%
4Mercedes-Benz GLC$35,393$7092.0%
5Audi Q7$40,626$1,2203.1%
6Toyota Prius$19,087$9715.4%
7Volvo XC90$39,641$2,0645.5%
8Mazda CX-3$17,950$1,0626.3%
9Honda HR-V
$18,669$1,2036.9%
10Subaru Impreza
$18,003$1,2727.6%
Source: iSeeCars.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Why "Jeopardy" needs to call Carrigan Chauvin - Adam and Hannah

Man swallowed by whale shares his story - Adam and Hannah react

Biden at G7, in Brussels for NATO Summit - Jessi Turnure in Washington D.C.

Heat advisories around the country - Adam Krueger

Forecast heat index, dog walk forecast

Weather update, COVID-19 and teens

Woman gets several Amazon packages that aren't hers - Adam and Hannah

Working in the Weather - Caring for a horse in the heat - Carrigan Chauvin

Working in the Weather - Keeping horses safe - Carrigan Chauvin

Monitoring Gulf Low - Adam Krueger

Upper 90's, will feel like triple digits - Adam Krueger

Heat Wave In Cities Across the Country - Adam Krueger

Forecast Heat Index - Adam Krueger

Lifetime Fitness Cafe with Omar

CW39 SHARRON MELTON INTERVIEW HISD DR. GRENITA LATHAN

Summers have been getting warmer in Houston

Grill Giveaway with Texas Star Grill Shop

Coming up... National Heat Wave, Grilling Contest - Star Harvey

"Walker" CW39 Houston Interview with Jared P

Biden's European Visit, new record warm low temp

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss