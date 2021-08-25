Sugar Land launching real-time Flood Warning System to help keep residents safe

HOUSTON, Texas (CW39) The City of Sugar Land recently launched a web-based tool, to provide residents and city engineers with real-time information on street flooding. The city hopes this will help residents make more informed decisions to protect life and property.

Called the Integrated Stormwater Management Model (ISWMM), it is a system of integrated drainage models that includes the entire city and its infrastructure assets. It is connected to the 28 rain gauges across the city that report real-time information during weather events which is used to create ponding maps.

The system gives:

public access to real-time ponding information;

the ability to send notifications about ponding, street flooding and potential street closures;

assistance in the planning of evacuation routes; and

assistance in evaluating current drainage infrastructure to more efficiently target drainage improvements.

“ISWMM is a sophisticated piece of technology that not many cities have. This technology is a good reflection of the commitment of Sugar Land to provide its residents with useful tools that can keep them out of harm’s way and save time and money for the City. Additionally, having ISWMM as a part of larger system that includes emergency alert and flood gauges will work to keep residents safe as major flood events impact our region and rainfall events continue to change.” Chris Steubing/ Assistant City Manager

Sugar Land ISWWM

The implementation of this technology is part of a larger investment by the city, to ensure Sugar Land remains among the safest in the nation. Drainage infrastructure investments were identified as a top priority by residents in the 2020 Citizen Satisfaction Survey and are a major component of the 2019 General Obligation Bond Program.