Sugar Land prepares for upcoming holiday events

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) – With the holidays just around the corner, Sugar Land has a festive and exciting event line-up planned.

The Imperial Park Recreation Center will be hosting its annual Halloween event, with this year’s event being Truck or Treat on Oct. 30 from 5-8 p.m. The family-fun event will feature food trucks, photo opportunities and, of course, plenty of candy.

There also may just be some surprise character appearances throughout the evening. The outdoor event will allow for a steady stream of participants and is designed to help ensure attendees maintain proper social distancing.

The annual Christmas Tree Lighting will take place on Friday, Dec. 3, from 5-8 p.m. Traditional activities, themed craft stations, live entertainment and support from various sponsors and community partners will help to make this annual tradition a night to remember.

The lighting of the tree will take place after a short welcome from the mayor and the city’s traditional countdown, and the event will conclude with a short, spectacular firework display.

Lastly, after a year hiatus due to the pandemic, the annual Senior Holiday Gala will take place once again with this year’s event to be hosted at the T.E. Harman Center on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 2-5 p.m. This formal event is a favorite among Sugar Land’s senior members, and lively music, dancing and hors d’oeuvres will be flowing from beginning to end.

The event is open to senior adults 50 years and older and free for members of the T.E. Harman Center. Guests are welcome to dress in their holiday best and will be able to enjoy a photo booth and holiday cheer.

For more information about Sugar Land’s events or if local businesses are interested in becoming an event sponsor, contact the Sugar Land Parks and Recreation Department at (281) 275-2825 or visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/specialevents.