Sunshine until next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for a fantastic weekend. No rain chances until next week, when the southwest flow of the jetstream will give us daily rain possibilities.

Today, lots of sunshine and highs similar to yesterday, in the low to mid 70s. Saturday, we'll have a weak front come through, so it will be slightly cooler, but still dry. And Sunday, we're back to seasonal temperatures.

Get your cars washed, plan that trip to the park, or picnic outside. We're getting spoiled with great weekends, so enjoy it while it lasts. And don't forget to spring forward. Sunset on Sunday will be at 7:25pm, you'll notice the longer days, and that less hour of sleep. Happy weekend!