Surfer dies in accident on rough waters from Hurricane Laura

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CW 39) — A man in Corpus Christi died Wednesday in a surfing accident on rough waters produced by Hurricane Laura.

Corpus Mayor Joe McCombs told KIII-TV the man was thrown against jetties and suffered injuries. Paramedics rushed the 24-year-old man to a hospital where he later died.

Another man also sustained injuries. His status is not known, according to KRIS-TV.

No other information about the accident was made available.

As a result, beaches in the areas were closed through Thursday morning.