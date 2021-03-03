Surveillance video released in fatal shooting, HPD and family searching for clues

HOUSTON (CW39) HPD Homicide Investigators and family members of a man that was fatally shot on February 6th will be holding a press conference today to ask for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in the case.

Derrick Harvey was fatally shot at the 8600 block of Sterlingshire back on Saturday, February 6. Officers were dispatched to a shooting call to a parking lot at the above address and learned Mr. Harvey had been shot several times. Paramedics pronounced him deceased at the scene. Witnesses reported seeing a skinny black male running from the scene and getting into a burnt orange Mitsubishi Eclipse that fled westbound from the location, according to investigators.



Further investigation revealed surveillance video of a person of interest wanted for questioning at this time.