Surveillance video released in fatal shooting, HPD and family searching for clues

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) HPD Homicide Investigators and family members of a man that was fatally shot on February 6th will be holding a press conference today to ask for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in the case.

Derrick Harvey was fatally shot at the 8600 block of Sterlingshire back on Saturday, February 6. Officers were dispatched to a shooting call to a parking lot at the above address and learned Mr. Harvey had been shot several times.  Paramedics pronounced him deceased at the scene.  Witnesses reported seeing a skinny black male running from the scene and getting into a burnt orange Mitsubishi Eclipse that fled westbound from the location, according to investigators.

Further investigation revealed surveillance video of a person of interest wanted for questioning at this time.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss