SURVEY: 20% of Americans won’t pick up this off the ground…

Cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Massachusetts on June 15, 2018. (AP / Elise Amendola)

HOUSTON (CW39) –  There some Americans willing pass up free money but that’s only if it’s off the ground.  According to a MyBankTracker survey most Americans would pick up as little as one penny from the ground, followed by a quarter.  Now about 18.2% say they would not pick up any money off the ground.  Now why wouldn’t someone pick up free money?  About 1 in 5 respondents answered the question saying embarrassment is one of the reasons.  Some may feel shameful pick-up free cash in public or feel bad because the money belonged to someone else. Cleanliness also makes some people less likely to touch anything of unknown origin. That worry was heightened during the pandemic with many people avoiding public surfaces and environments that may be susceptible to contamination.  There are some who place a great value on time and it’s possible that picking up the free cash is not worth the effort.  Here’s a breakdown of how much money a person is willing to pick up based off age and sex.    

DenominationTotalMaleFemale
Penny46.20%43.10%49.10%
Nickel7.30%9.90%4.90%
Dime3.70%5.20%2.40%
Quarter12.60%11.30%13.80%
Dollar7.60%6.80%8.40%
More than a dollar4.30%4.70%3.90%
I would not pick up money off the ground18.20%18.90%17.60%
Source: MyBankTracker.com

Based on age group

Denomination18-2425-3435-4445-5455-6465+
Penny9.00%12.50%13.40%17.30%19.80%28.00%
Nickel10.50%9.40%22.50%19.30%13.80%24.50%
Dime21.70%13.40%17.10%9.40%13.60%24.80%
Quarter8.30%24.60%19.50%16.50%13.80%17.30%
Dollar20.10%34.70%12.90%10.10%10.00%12.10%
More than a dollar16.20%31.40%24.60%9.90%12.00%5.80%
I would not pick up money off the ground14.80%20.80%19.70%14.50%13.10%17.10%
Source: MyBankTracker.com

For more on MyBankTracker’s survey click this link.

