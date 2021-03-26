Survey: Companies changing mental health & diversity in the workplace

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

HOUSTON (CW39) – The year of 2020 has changed future of the workplace in areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and mental health support. According to new survey by Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc., 65% of companies have created programs after last summer’s Black Lives Matters (BLM) protests and 51% are making efforts to address mental health during the ongoing pandemic. The firm also found that over 84% of companies are offering some flexibility to workers during this time and 64% report offering flexibility to all employees.

Here are some are some other key findings from the study:

13% – Offered childcare options

23% – Increased paid time off offerings

4% – Started DEI committees to respond to racial injustice

13% – Created policies to address racial injustice

60% – Working to develop diverse talent

10% NOT flexible to workers

84% flexible to workers

The pandemic created a need for mental health support in the workplace. 51% of companies say they’re making an extra effort to address mental health issues during this time, 23% are taking a case-by-case approach, and 2% are not addressing this issue with workers.

In order to attract and retain the best talent, companies should embrace the technology that allows remote work and flexible work schedules. The commitment to diversity and mental health support that was brought to the forefront in 2020 will only help these efforts,” . Andrew Challenger, workplace authority and Senior Vice President of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc.

Many companies are rethinking how they address how they talk about race with workers and the policies around diversity. More than a quarter say they facilitated guided discussions about racial injustice following the BLM protest last summer. According to the survey, 19% of companies updated their current DEI policies and 26% say they recently recognized and promoted diverse talent. You can download the full survey for the study here.