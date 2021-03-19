Survey: Houston ranks #3 city for retirees relocating

Downtown Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) –  More retirees are calling Houston home according to a new study by AdvisorSmith.  They examined 3,114 small cities, 734 midsize cities, and 84 large cities to determine what American cities are attracting the most residents aged 65 and older.   Topping the list for large cities in the United States was New York City despite the 2020 pandemic interrupting the flows for seniors.  The top 10 for other majors cities include Houston, which comes in at # 3.  The study shows 5,899 seniors moved to the city, which is about 13%.  San Antonio is also in the top 10 with 4,254 seniors making the city their new home.

Here’s a full list of the 25 most popular large cities seniors are calling home:

   Rank    City               State                 Seniors Moving In       Senior Population (%)

  1. New York               New York                  18,334                                  15%
  2. Los Angeles          California                   5,899                                    13%
  3. Houston                   Texas                        5,739                                    11%
  4. Mesa                       Arizona                      4,926                                    17%
  5. San Diego             California                   4,541                                    13%
  6. Phoenix                   Arizona                    4,350                                    11%
  7. San Antonio           Texas                         4,254                                    12%
  8. Philadelphia       Pennsylvania              3,972                                    14%
  9. Chicago                   Illinois                       3,724                                    13%
  10. Jacksonville           Florida                       3,679                                    14%
  11. Denver                  Colorado                     3,636                                    12%
  12. Las Vegas              Nevada                       3,339                                    15%
  13. Tucson                   Arizona                      3,069                                    15%
  14. Portland                 Oregon                      3,053                                    13%
  15. San Jose               California                    3,042                                    13%
  16. Dallas                      Texas                         2,968                                    10%
  17. Fort Worth             Texas                         2,844                                    10%
  18. Boston              Massachusetts               2,816                                     12%
  19. Albuquerque       New Mexico              2,732                                     15%
  20. Columbus               Ohio                          2,672                                     10%
  21. Austin                      Texas                       2,607                                     9%
  22. Colorado Springs   Colorado                  2,522                                    14%
  23. Charlotte             North Carolina            2,501                                    10%
  24. Oklahoma City     Oklahoma                  2,471                                    13%
  25. Nashville               Tennessee                  2,467                                    12%

To find the cities where retirees are moving, AdvisorSmith used data published by the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey for 2019, based on five-year estimates for cities, towns, villages, boroughs, and census-designated places from around the country.  You can view the full report here.

