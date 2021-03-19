Survey: Houston ranks #3 city for retirees relocating

Downtown Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) – More retirees are calling Houston home according to a new study by AdvisorSmith. They examined 3,114 small cities, 734 midsize cities, and 84 large cities to determine what American cities are attracting the most residents aged 65 and older. Topping the list for large cities in the United States was New York City despite the 2020 pandemic interrupting the flows for seniors. The top 10 for other majors cities include Houston, which comes in at # 3. The study shows 5,899 seniors moved to the city, which is about 13%. San Antonio is also in the top 10 with 4,254 seniors making the city their new home.

Here’s a full list of the 25 most popular large cities seniors are calling home:

Rank City State Seniors Moving In Senior Population (%)

New York New York 18,334 15% Los Angeles California 5,899 13% Houston Texas 5,739 11% Mesa Arizona 4,926 17% San Diego California 4,541 13% Phoenix Arizona 4,350 11% San Antonio Texas 4,254 12% Philadelphia Pennsylvania 3,972 14% Chicago Illinois 3,724 13% Jacksonville Florida 3,679 14% Denver Colorado 3,636 12% Las Vegas Nevada 3,339 15% Tucson Arizona 3,069 15% Portland Oregon 3,053 13% San Jose California 3,042 13% Dallas Texas 2,968 10% Fort Worth Texas 2,844 10% Boston Massachusetts 2,816 12% Albuquerque New Mexico 2,732 15% Columbus Ohio 2,672 10% Austin Texas 2,607 9% Colorado Springs Colorado 2,522 14% Charlotte North Carolina 2,501 10% Oklahoma City Oklahoma 2,471 13% Nashville Tennessee 2,467 12%

To find the cities where retirees are moving, AdvisorSmith used data published by the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey for 2019, based on five-year estimates for cities, towns, villages, boroughs, and census-designated places from around the country. You can view the full report here.