Young woman arrested and charged in fatal shooting

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police Department officials have arrested a suspect that’s believed to be involved in a fatal shooting that happened on Halloween, October 31st outside a sports bar located at 7810 Hammerly in Northwest Houston.

Investigators say 18 y/o Angelita Trevino has been charged with murder for her role in the killing of 29y/o Sergio Mejia.

Officers learned a shooting occurred following an altercation outside the sports bar at the above address. Mr. Mejia was struck one time in the chest and then transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The suspect, described as a Hispanic female, fled the scene on foot.

Further investigation identified Trevino as the suspect in the shooting and she was arrested on Sunday afternoon (Nov. 1) without incident.