Suspect arrested after 32 mile chase through Harris County

HOUSTON (CW39) The Precinct 4 Constable’s Office went on a long, wild ride on Thursday, Nov. 5th after attempting to check on a stopped car on the main lanes of the North Freeway.

Constable Deputies say they attempted to make contact with the driver but he refused to cooperate and then took off! After a 32 mile pursuit, the suspect vehicle was safely stopped and the driver was identified as Cristian Guzman Ochoa.



“Cristian Guzman Ochoa was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Evading in a Motor Vehicle. His bond and court information have not been set at this time.” – Constable Mark Herman