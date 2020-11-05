Suspect arrested for terroristic threat in Tomball

TOMBALL (CW39)Tomball Police have arrested a man for a terroristic threat after police say he left a package, that was believed to be a bomb at a T-Mobile store located off the Tomball Parkway.

According to investigators, on November 3, 2020 at 1:15 PM the Tomball Police Department responded to a suspicious package call at T-Mobile cell phone store located at 28523 Tomball Parkway.

When officers arrived and they met with management who said that a man dropped off a suspicious package in the store, activated lights on the package, and then left the store. Management quickly moved the package to outside of the business and called Tomball Police.

All employees of area businesses and pedestrian traffic were evacuated. Streets were also closed so the area could be secured. The Tomball Police Department established a command post and had assistance from the Harris County Sheriff Office and Houston Police bomb squads. The bomb squad investigated the suspicious package and deemed it not safe. The bomb squad detonated the suspicious package as precaution to make the area safe.

During the investigation the suspect was identified as Loyd Wayne Noack, 66 year old white male. He was placed into custody later in the day with the assistance of Texas Department of Public Safety Hwy Patrol. He as was charged with Terroristic Threat and booked into the Tomball City Jail.