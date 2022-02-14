HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Police say a suspect is now behind bars, charged in the shooting death of man in southeast Houston.

According the HPD, 18-year-old Parys Burks-Henderson is being charged with murder of 21-year-old Alexis Cantu. Burks-Henderson is also being charged for the attempted capital murder of another 22-year-old man.

Courtesy of Houston Police

According to investigators, police responded to the first shooting on Sunday, Feb. 6th, 2022, at 1221 Redford drive, shortly before midnight. Witnesses told police they saw the victim, Alexis Cantu, get into a fight with Burks-Henderson. They say that’s when Burks-Henderson shot Cantu and left the scene.

Days later, on Feb. 8th police say they respond to another shooting on 1201 Redford Dr. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. HPD say witnesses again identified Burks-Henderson as the gunman. They say he came into the victim’s apartment while he was sleeping and shot him.

Investigators believe Burks-Henderson shot the second man because he was a witness to the first shooting. Police arrested Burks-Henderson on Feb. 10th.