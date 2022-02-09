HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s been almost two months since 25-year-old Daisha Allen went to a vigil for a shooting victim. It was the last day her family would see her alive.

Daisha Allen (Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

Now family and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help, in finding the killer of this young mother.

Deputies investigated Allen’s death on Sunday evening on Dec. 12, 2021 at an outdoor vigil for another murder victim in Baytown. There were 14 people that were shot after a suspect or suspects opened fire. One of those victims was Disha Allen, who later died at Methodist Hospital in Baytown.

The other wounded individuals were all treated at the same hospital, with some of them later being transported to Memorial Hermann for serious gunshot wound injuries.

The suspect or suspects in the case are believed to have been driving a small dark colored sedan.

They drove past the vigil, which was being held at an outdoor food trailer venue on North Market Loop, and opened fire, striking multiple victims.

The motive for the attack is unknown, but the vigil which was being held at the location was for a recent homicide victim from Baytown.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or suspects in this case is encouraged to call the Harris County Sheriff`s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.