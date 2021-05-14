Suspect in Louisiana allegedly drives by school bus, almost hits child, gets arrested again within days

LULING, La. (BRPROUD) – 40-year-old Jamie Foster was recently arrested for the second time in a matter of days.

On May 12, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office posted a video that appears to show Foster passing a school bus and almost hitting a child.

This happened on May 11 around 3 p.m. and Foster left the scene after hitting a mailbox.

The following day, “Foster was arrested for Hit & Run, Reckless Operation and Overtaking of a School Bus,” according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

That same day, Foster posted bond and left jail.

Around 24 hours later on May 13, a traffic stop was initiated on Highway 90.

SCPSO says, “during the traffic stop, deputies came into contact with the driver of the vehicle, Jamie Foster, who appeared to be under the influence of some unknown chemical substances while operating a motored vehicle.”

Foster was arrested again and is facing these charges:

  • Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated
  • Cracked Windshield
  • Driving on a Roadway Laned for Traffic
  • No Driver’s License on Person
  • Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in a Motor Vehicle
  • Proper Equipment Required on Vehicles
  • Stop Lamps/Turn Signals Required

Foster’s vehicle was impounded and could end up in the possession of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office if the 40-year-old man is found guilty.

