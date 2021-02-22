Suspect involved in a deadly hit & run still on the loose

HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division needs the public’s help, to find a female suspect responsible for a Deadly Hit and Run.



On Sunday, January 10, 2021, at approximately 6:12 p.m., the victim was struck by a vehicle in the 3400 block of Robertson Street in Houston, Texas. The victim was walking on Robertson St. when the suspect’s vehicle (a gray sedan, unknown make or model), who was traveling southbound, struck the victim. The female suspect initially stopped and approached the victim then fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim. The victim suffered major injuries, and sadly died as a result of the collision.

Hit and Run Victim

The suspect, when apprehended, will be charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid, leading to a Fatality.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

Contact Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477). You can also go to the Crime Stoppers Website or go through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

