Robbery suspect violently pushes 70-year-old store clerk

HOUSTON (CW39) – The Houston Police Department needs help identifying a robbery suspect that violently pushed a 70-year-old store clerk. It happened on Jan. 5th on the 11000 block of Westheimer. In a video released by the Houston Police, the suspect walks behind the store counter and the clerk starts to raise his hands to stop him. That’s when the suspect violently pushes him to the ground before taking off with cigarettes.
If you know this suspect, please call Crime Stop Hou at 713-222-TIPS (8477). For more updates from Houston Police Robbery visit their twitter page.