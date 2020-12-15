Suspect wanted in fatal shooting

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department has charged Victor Y. Thomas with murder. Investigators say Thomas is the suspect wanted in a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday, December 12th at 1415 West Gulfbank.

The victim is 35y/o Lavan Potts who was fatally shot on Saturday and pronounced dead on the scene, according to HPD.

Investigators say, Mr. Potts and family members were standing in the apartment complex parking lot at the above address when suspect Thomas drove up. Potts approached Thomas’ vehicle to talk, but the two men began fighting as Thomas attempted to get out. Potts instructed his family to seek cover before he was shot multiple times by Thomas. Thomas then fled in a gray or beige four-door Honda Civic.

Police are releasing a former booking photo of Thomas in hopes someone will recognize him and alert authorities.

Anyone with information in this case or on the whereabouts of suspect Victor Y. Thomas is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.