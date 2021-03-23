Suspect’s vehicle traveling 115mph speed, just seconds before killing a mother and three children

HOUSTON (CW39) Investigators say the “Black Box” in a suspected impaired driver’s vehicle, clocked in at 115 miles per hour, just 2 seconds before the deadly crash.

The crashed happened Sunday night, March 14th, on FM 2920 near Gosling in Spring. 35 year old Daniel Canada is accused of slamming into the back of a car driven by Porsha Branch. Branch and her 7-month-old died in the crash. Branch’s 2-year-old and 5-year-old died at a hospital.

Below is video from the scene, just a few hours after the deadly crash.

Catch up with Sharron Melton on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!