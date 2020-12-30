Suspects wanted in jewelry store heist

HOUSTON (CW39) Crimestoppers of Houston and the Houston Police Department Robbery Division are hoping someone will recognize some thieves who stole $8,000 worth of rings from a jewelry store off South Post Oak Blvd.

According to officials, On Sunday, November 29, 2020 four suspects went into a jewelry store armed with a hammer. The suspects used a hammer to smash the jewelry display case and stole about 70 women’s rings worth an estimated $8,000. The suspects fled the scene in the white sedan in an unknown direction of travel. The suspects are believed to be involved in several similar cases in the area.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for a Robbery.



On Sunday, November 29, 2020, at approximately 1:10 p.m., four unknown black male suspects robbed a business located in the 10800 block of South Post Oak Road in Houston, Texas. During the incident, the suspects arrived in a four door white sedan (possibly a Nissan Versa) and the driver remained in the vehicle while the other three suspects exited the vehicle. Two of the suspects entered the business while the third suspect held the door open. The suspects used a hammer to smash the jewelry display case and stole about 70 women’s rings worth an estimated $8,000. The suspects fled the scene in the white sedan in an unknown direction of travel. The suspects are believed to be involved in several similar cases in the area.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.