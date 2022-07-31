Early this morning (7/30), the casino security director for Indigo Sky was alerted to a possible threat on the casino floor.

The full evacuation of Indigo Sky Casino and Hotel lasted two hours

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Early this morning, the casino security director for Indigo Sky was alerted to a possible threat on the casino floor.

After discussing the possible threat with local law enforcement who were called to Indigo Sky… it was decided that the threat was credible enough to issue an full evacuation order of the property.

Around 6:30 a.m. this morning (7/30) all those on the casino floor, including hotel guests and employees, were forced to evacuate the building.

Law enforcement officers worked for two hours this morning… until ultimately determining that the threat was not eminent.

The “all-clear” was issued at 8:30 a.m., allowing everyone to re-enter the building.

Melanie Heskett… General Manager for Indigo Sky… attributes their emergency response plan, which was put in place this morning, and worked well to deal with the credible threat at hand.

“We always preach to our team; see something, say something, and that was what happened this morning, we did get it from a team member off the casino floor, and they reported it immediately, so they did exactly what they were told to do.” said Indigo Sky General Manager, Melanie Heskett.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the Wyandotte Nation Police and the Eastern Shawnee Police Department all showed up to assist.