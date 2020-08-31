Swimming Safety Tips

Texas had the highest number of child deaths due to drowning last year. CW39s Shannon LaNier introduces us to Texas Paralympic Swimmer Jamal Hill who explains how to stay safe when swimming.
Part 1
Part 2
Teach yourself how to breathe using a bowl of water and exhaling through your nose.
Part 3
Knowing where the entry point for the swimming pool is very important. Hill explains…
Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
- Loretta Lynn ‘marries’ Kid Rock in weekend ceremony
- FAA gives green light to Amazon Prime Air Drones
- Second stimulus checks: Blame game continues as $1,200 direct payments stalled
- Texas cemeteries with ties to Underground Railroad in shadow of border wall construction
- Summer foods that keep your body cool