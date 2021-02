HOUSTON (CW39) Houstonians were hit hard with winter weather last week and many are still recovering. The City of Houston has teamed up with several organizations to feed Houstonians in need of a hot meal on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The City of Houston, in collaboration with CrowdSource Rescue, Operation BBQ Relief, the Salvation Army, Chair of Public Safety Council Member Abbie Kamin, and Council Member Amy Peck will be serving hot meals on a first come first serve basis at Northwest Mall to provide food to those still impacted by last week’s Severe Winter Storm Uri. Distribution will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 and will continue until supply runs out.

“Last week’s historic winter storm left many families in the greater Houston area displaced and in need of additional assistance to recover,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “Many families, through no fault of their own, have homes that are uninhabitable because of the damages from the artic blast and therefore cannot cook meals to feed their loved ones. The City of Houston is proudly partnering with CrowdSource Rescue, Operation BBQ Relief, the Salvation Army, and the offices of Council Members Kamin and Peck to provide hot meals to thousands of Houstonians who are currently recovering from the aftermath of this storm. The reality is that until the least of the people in our city recover, we are still not yet fully recovered.”

Operation BBQ Relief is a non-profit organization that provides hot meals to communities impacted by disasters and the first responders that are on the ground helping. Their cook team is set up at the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center located in District C. “Houston is part of the Operation BBQ Relief family, as we previously served nearly 400,000 meals in the wake of Hurricane Harvey,” said Stan Hays, CEO and Co-Founder of Operation BBQ Relief. “Our teams and volunteers are working around the clock to ensure Houstonians in need receive a comforting hot meal after this unprecedented winter storm.”