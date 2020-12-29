TAMU Driving App Continues To Encourage Safer Driving By Teens

HOUSTON (CW39) Looking to encourage teens and college students to drive safer in 2021? Well, there’s an APP for that! And some food incentives too! The Texas A&M Transportation Institute launched an App called “You in the Driver Seat”!

This App is an extension of the TTI’s programs and strategies, to encourage safer driving among teens and college-aged drivers. This is one of several peer-to-peer teen driver safety programs along with TTI’s Youth Transportation Safety (YTS) Program, and the Institute’s Center for Transportation Safety, trying to curb teen and college-aged driving accidents. YTS develops and delivers the nation’s most comprehensive suite of transportation safety programs and projects dedicated to saving lives and reducing injuries of America’s youth.

“Vehicle crashes are the number-one cause of teen injury and death in the nation,” states Russell Henk, founder of TDS and manager of TTI’s Youth Transportation Safety Program. “About 2,800 U.S. teens die each year in car crashes; that’s the equivalent of a school bus loaded with teenagers crashing once every week, for an entire year.”

This App hopes to change those numbers, by encouraging safe driving and connecting it with incentives. It let’s you earn points for each mile driven safe. This means a trip Without being on the phone or speeding.

You In The Driver Seat App



You’re able to redeem the points you earn for gift cards to Amazon, Starbucks and Chick Fil A. It’s also available in the Apple and Google Play Store.

