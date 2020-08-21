Target, ALDI Peaches recalled across nine states over salmonella

Retailers Target and Aldi are recalling whole peaches from all their stores after 68 cases of salmonella in nine states linked back to the chains.

The Center for Disease Control says 14 people have been hospitalized in connection with this specific salmonella outbreak. No deaths have been reported.

The recall is for whole fresh peaches supplied by Wawona Packing Company.

In addition to this peach-related salmonella outbreak, there has also been a recall on onions for the same reason.