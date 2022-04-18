DALLAS (KDAF) — Monday, April 18, is Tax Day. If you have waited until the last possible minute, you should probably do that.

In lieu of tax season coming to a close, IPX1031 has released a report showing how each state ranks in ID theft. For Texans, we rank 11th overall with about 504 thefts per 100,000 people.

Here is their official ranking.

RankStateID Theft per 100,000 residents
1Rhode Island2,857
2Kansas1,355
3Illinois924
4Louisiana732
5Georgia618
6Nevada584
7Colorado583
8New York563
9Delaware560
10Florida515
11Texas504
12Maryland493
13Ohio431
14Pennsylvania425
15Alabama402
16Arizona386
17New Jersey359
18South Carolina343
19California337
20Mississippi333
21Tennessee297
22North Carolina289
23Massachusetts240
24Kentucky233
25Virginia225
26New Mexico220
27Missouri218
28Arkansas211
29Hawaii211
30Michigan206
31Wisconsin193
32Oregon190
33Utah189
34Connecticut187
35Indiana176
36Oklahoma173
37Washington170
38Minnesota168
39Maine167
40New Hampshire162
41West Virginia159
42Idaho152
43Vermont132
44North Dakota131
45Nebraska125
46Alaska122
47Iowa119
48Wyoming107
49Montana106
50South Dakota76

For the full report, visit IPX1031.